Pioneering State Skills Council is groundbreaking, Shettima hails governor

Vice President Kashim Shettima has lauded Kaduna State Governor, Uba Sani, for establishing and chairing Nigeria’s first State Council on Skills, describing the initiative as groundbreaking and urging other states to emulate Kaduna.

Shettima, who spoke at the 7th meeting of the National Council on Skills (NCS) on Tuesday at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, said the skills revolution is central to the Tinubu administration’s covenant with Nigerians and essential to advancing human capital development.

The Vice President stressed that building a future-ready workforce requires dismantling institutional barriers, strengthening collaboration, and aligning the efforts of government, the private sector, and academia.

“The era of operating in silos is over. We must embed collaboration into curriculum development and funding.

“This is about the artisan in Kaura Namoda, the mid-career worker in Ebute-Metta, and the technical colleges that must become true centres of excellence,” Shettima said.

He commended Kaduna’s example, citing Governor Sani’s leadership and the recent admission of over 30,000 students into the Kaduna Vocational and Skills Development Institute as bold steps toward job creation and skills development.

Also speaking, Minister of Education, Dr. Olatunji Alausa, applauded Governor Sani’s role in facilitating President Tinubu’s commissioning of the Institute of Vocational Training and Skills Development.

He noted that technical colleges nationwide are now being redirected to focus exclusively on relevant, career-driven courses.

Shettima charged members of the NCS to rally behind a unified framework for Nigeria’s skills revolution, warning: “We cannot build a future-ready workforce on a foundation of division.”

