Pioneer students Egba Obafemi Grammar School to converge on Abeokuta for reunion, 43 years after leaving school

The pioneer students of Egba Obafemi Community Grammar School located in Obafemi Owode Local Government Area of Ogun State have concluded befitting arrangements for a reunion after 43 years of leaving school.

The coordinator of the first set of the students, Pastor Peter Adeoye and Lateef Oridota (Secretary) made this known in a statement made available to journalists, adding that the ceremony is designed to attract attendance of old students both in diaspora and in Nigeria and will start 11am

The statement added that the event is scheduled to hold on Saturday July 26, 2025 at Abeokuta Club situated along Presidential Boulevard in Abeokuta, with lots of programmes to make the reunion memorable.

The programme of events included a public lecture themed, “The Many Benefits of Old Students Association” to be delivered by Mr Adebowale Oyeneye (Permanent Secretary Ogun State Bureau of Public Service Reforms, while Chairman of ceremony is Hon Taiwo Oladotun (Ogun State Commissioner Ministry of Forestry)

The father of the day is Hon Adesina Ogunsola (Chairman Obafemi Owode Local Government), while Mother of the day is Chief (Mrs) Olabisi Ogunnaike (Yeye Oge of Ago Iwoye), and Chairlady is Hon Adijat Adeleye (Ogun State Commissioner Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development)

Also Read:

The statement stated that award will be presented to four notable individuals which include Late Deacon E.A Osikoya(first Principal of the School), Barrister Benjamin Ogunmodede, Chief Edmund Adeyemi, and late Oloyede Daniel Oladeinde for playing major roles in developmental growth of the school founded by late first civilian Governor of Ogun State Chief Bisi Onabanjo

The Special Guests at the event include Chief Oluwole Adesiji, Engr Femi Oni. Mr Oluwole Abiola Bolunduro, Mr Oyekunle Oyegunji and Chief Musiliu Onifade (Immediate Past President old students association)

Post Views: 24