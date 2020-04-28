Halima Shitu, a pioneer female Hisbah Commander in Kano State, has died at the age of 55 on Monday, a family source has said.

Maimuna Shitu, one of the sisters of the deceased, told the News Agency of Nigeria on Tuesday that she died during a brief illness in Kano.

Maimuna said: “She left behind a husband who is a prominent Islamic Scholar, Sheikh Abdulwahab Abdullah, and six children to mourn her.

“Her eldest son is Malam Abdullah Abdulwahab, a system analyst at Bayero University Kano.”

Shitu contributed greatly to the development of the Kano Hisbah Command.

She contributed to Islamic scholarship among women in Nigeria and Africa at large, being the Chairperson of Association of Muslim Women in Africa.

She featured in several radio and television programmes targeted at teaching Islam especially during Ramadan fast.

