Pinnick hails Gusau, Mustapha, Falode on key FIFA appointments

​​Amaju Pinnick, the Deputy Chairman of the FIFA Men’s National Teams Competitions Committee, has extended his congratulations to the President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Ibrahim Musa Gusau; legal luminary, Abdulhakeem Mustapha (SAN); and seasoned football executive, Ayishat “Aisha” Falode, on their appointments to key FIFA Standing Committees.

​​In a landmark development that further solidifies Nigeria’s growing influence in global football governance, these appointments place Nigerian expertise at the heart of FIFA’s decision-making structure.

While Gusau joins the FIFA Men’s Club Competitions Committee, Mustapha (SAN) was appointed to the Anti-Racism and Anti-Discrimination Committee, and Falode takes a seat on the Media and Communications Committee.

​These new roles, alongside Pinnick’s own continued service, reaffirm the country’s contribution to sport’s leadership at the highest level.

​As the Deputy Chair of the committee that oversees the organisation and management of all FIFA Men’s National Team Competitions, a central strategic role in global football, Pinnick commended the trio for their recognition.

He described it as “a reflection of Nigeria’s strategic relevance and intellectual capital within the international football community”.

He expressed particular admiration for Falode, noting her trailblazing achievements in sports journalism, women’s football administration, and media leadership.

He said: ​“I am deeply honoured by my continued service within FIFA and humbled to work alongside Robert Harrison, Chair of the Men’s National Teams Competitions Committee.

​“I wholeheartedly congratulate President Gusau, Abdulhakeem Mustapha, SAN, and Aisha Falode on their well-deserved appointments.

“Together, we represent a new era of professionalism, integrity, and innovation for Nigerian football on the world stage.

​“To President Gusau, your steady and unifying leadership continues to uplift Nigerian football.

​“Abdulhakeem Mustapha, SAN, your integrity and intellect will strengthen FIFA’s stand against discrimination and injustice in the sport.

​“Aisha Falode, your evolution from journalist to global football executive inspires countless women across Africa.

“I am proud to serve alongside you all as we advance Nigeria’s legacy within FIFA.”

​Falode’s appointment is particularly historic as she continues to break barriers for women in African football administration. ​

The former Chairperson of the Nigeria Women Football League (NWFL) holds the distinction of being the first female member of CAF’s Media and Communications Committee.