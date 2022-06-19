Pinkberry Mango Reload Flavor hits market

FroYo adventure with Pinkberry had launched the Mango reload flavor.

The new brand tastes so amazing as it gets you hooked without that guilty feeling.

“The Mango reload FroYo according to a statement is a burst of mouthwatering goodness. This season, enjoy mango flavors whirled up in frozen yogurt with the Pinkberry experience. Mark this month in grand style with amazing deals and offers to share with friends, family, and everyone you know.

“It’s in-season and it’s everything you can ever want in a delicious cup of frozen yoghurt plus its guilt-free goodness. So, treat yourself to the tasty Mango flavour froyo and enjoy the all-season goodness at Pinkberry. Get the Froyo Bliss deal from as low as N700 and enjoy greattaste andin all flavorsat an affordable prize. That’s how we define guilt free indulgence at Pinkberry. Feel the taste with your tastebud and get an outburst of the Pinkberry experience. Visit any Pinkberry today or place your order now via the Pinkberry website www.pinkberryng.com

“Let’s not forget that the National BOGOF deal where you BUY ONE GET ONE FREE on all Mediumand Large cups, swirling out on the 23rd of June. So, mark your calendars and hop on the guilt-free indulgent ride with Pinkberry Gourmet Frozen Yogurt. What an amazing month of June at Pinkberry! So, what are you waiting for? On your mark. Get set. FROYO!!!

“It’s definitely a win-win in June when you take advantage of the Online special offer with 50% off your medium cup for N750 only! Now that’s amazing . So, stay home, at the office or maybe in traffic and experience the Pinkberry froyothreat the guilt-free indulgent way via the www.pinkberryng.com” . the statement said.

It urged the public to visit any Pinkberry store near you or hop on our websitewww.pinkberrynigeria.com to order online. Follow us on social media @pinkberrynigeria.