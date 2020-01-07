Despite heavy downpour, pilgrims from Adamawa, Kogi and Niger States on Tuesday defied the cold to climb to the Mount of Transfiguration to pray for Nigeria and its leaders.

The early hour rain, which lasted for hours, started with so much mist that made everywhere cloudy, leaving pilgrims drained.

Speaking, the Niger State Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria, Rev. Mathias Echioda, told our Correspondent that the rain became a motivating factor as pilgrims can not remain in their hotel rooms.

According to Echioda: “Despite the rains, we are still on because of the importance of the pilgrimage and the enthusiasm in us to seek the face of God and to know Him more.

“We defied the rains though it has been raining since the early hours of the day.

“As you can see, we defied the rains to pray for Nigeria, our leaders and for ourselves; the rain cannot be a stopping factor.

“If the rains continue till the next day, we will still visit other places and continue in our prayers.”

Also, Acting Director, Christian Department, Niger State Pilgrims Welfare Board, Joanna Pada, said: “It was worth it; getting wet by the rains was just a little price we had to pay to stand in gap for our country, our leaders, ourselves and our families.”

In his prayers, Leader of the Niger State Christian Pilgrims delegation to this years pilgrimage, Pastor Yerima El’Yakim Samaila, said: “We came to the Holy Land to pray for Nigeria and our leaders and we call on God Almighty to grant them wisdom and understanding to lead us well.

“We commit Nigeria into the hands of God and we thank God for preserving us despite the challenges faced.”