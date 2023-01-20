Pilgrimage: IGP meets with nominated officers, calls for discipline

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, Friday met with 10 Christian Police Officers who have been nominated for the 2023 pilgrimage in Jerusalem, Israel.

The pilgrimage which is the first of its kind has been initiated and financed by the IGP in collaboration with some well-meaning Nigerians to encourage Police Officers to be steadfast and uphold the lofty tenets of their faith.

A statement signed by the Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi indicated that IGP has also sought and gotten the approval of the Nigerian Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC) to ensure that this becomes a routine activity.

He, according to the statement has equally institutionalized the system to ensure that subsequent administrations tow the same path.

Baba urged the officers to be good ambassadors of the Nigeria Police Force and the country during the period of the pilgrimage, tasking them to spend the period in sober reflection which would ultimately impact on their policing duty.