Nigeria’s Foreign Reserves received a $200 million boost on Tuesday following the order of the London Commercial court instructing the release of the $200 million guarantee put in place as security for the stay of execution granted Nigeria for the appeal filed against the judgment of Justice Butcher for the execution of the Arbitral award of $10 billion in favour of Messrs. Process and Industrial Development Limited.

The Court, presided over by Sir Ross Cranston, rejected the request of P&ID to increase the security to $400 million and instead ordered cost of £70,000 against P&ID.

It will be recalled that the same court earlier in September 2020 had also granted another cost of £1.5 million against P&ID.

Commenting on the outcome, the Governor, Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele, expressed pleasure that the Court rejected P&ID’s application to increase the guarantee, which he noted was clearly intended to be a diversionary tactic and entirely misconceived.

According to Emefiele: “Due to the substantial evidence of prima facie fraud established before the Court, we are pleased that the Judge has agreed to release the guarantee.

“This release, which is an accretion into the reserves will further enhance the nation’s management of the exchange rate of its domestic currency, the Naira, while ensuring monetary and price stability.”

Tuesday’s order is seen as a further and significant victory for Nigeria in its determination to overturn the $10 billion award procured through fraud and corruption by P&ID and former government officials.

Analysts are of the view that P&ID and its backers, Lismore Capital and VR Advisory, are increasingly fighting a lost battle as they continue to resort to employing delay tactics, disseminating misleading claims, and taking every step to obstruct investigations across multiple jurisdictions.

A government source said: “The Nigerian Government is determined to secure justice for the people of Nigeria – no matter how long it takes. Investigations are ongoing, and we are confident that more of the truth will be revealed over the coming months.”