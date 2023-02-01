P&ID: Court grants EFCC’s request to continue fleeing Briton’s trial in absentia 

A Federal High Court, Abuja, on Wednesday, granted the Economic and Financial Crimes’ request to continue the trial of the Briton, James Nolan, in absentia after he jumped bail.

Justice Ahmed Mohammed gave the order following an application by EFCC’s counsel, Bala Sanga, which was not opposed by Nolan’s lawyer, Peace Ogbonna.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Justice Mohammed had, on Sept. 28, 2022, revoked the N100 million bail granted to Nolan, a director in the Process and Industrial Development Limited (P&ID).

The judge, in a ruling, also issued a bench warrant against him, directing that the British national should be arrested by security agencies, including the Interpol, any where he is sighted within or outside Nigeria and be produced in court to stand his trial.

Mohammed gave the order following an oral application made by Sanga to the effect.

NAN reports that the anti-graft agency had, on Aug. 18, 2020, arraigned Nolan before Justice Mohammed in a suit marked: FHC/ABJ/CR/143/2020.

While Lurgi Consult Limited is the 1st defendant, Nolan is the 2nd defendant in the matter.

Nolan, alleged to be at large, is also standing trial in about eight other cases for his involvement in the $9.6 billion controversial contract awarded to P&ID.

Upon resumed hearing on Wednesday, the anti-graft agency lawyer prayed the court for an order to continue the trial in Nolan’s absence in accordance with Section 352(4) of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA).

Sanga argued that since Nolan had been absent in court on Sept. 28, 2022; Nov. 3, 2022 and today (Wednesday), making it third consecutive time when he had refused to attend his trial, his plea should be granted.

He further argued that the continued delay in the trial would lead to injustice for the prosecution and for the 1st defendant (the company).

According to him, justice delayed is justice denied.

Ogbonna, who appeared for Nolan, did not oppose and Justice Mohammed granted the prayer.