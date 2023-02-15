Pictorial: Gridlock as protest resumes in Ibadan over fuel, naira scarcity

Some yet-to-be-identified persons have blocked the ever-busy Eleyele junction in the Ibadan North-West Local Government Area of Oyo State to protest the scarcity of fuel and new naira notes.

A similar protest rocked the city on Friday, February 3, where some hoodlums within the popular Araromi Spare parts, Gate, took advantage of the protest and set ablaze a police station, stole the station’s Plasma TV, vandalised a branch of WEMA Bank in the area and looted some roadside shops.

Today’s protest has caused serious gridlock in the Eleyele area while people coming from the Eruwa-Ologuneru area have been prevented from heading to their destinations.

Our correspondent’s checks revealed that motorists have been turning back while schoolchildren hurriedly return home for fear of being attacked.

See photos below: