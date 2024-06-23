Trending
Pictorial: Davido shares pre-wedding photos 

Ganiyu Mubarak

Afrobeats star, David Adeleke, popularly called Davido has shared pre-wedding photos with his partner, Chioma, ahead of their wedding on Tuesday.

Davido shared the pictures on his Instagram account with the #CHIVIDO2024

Davido had last week Tuesday confirmed his upcoming wedding to his partner, Chioma Rowland.

