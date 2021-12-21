Buhari receives COVID-19 vaccine booster jab + Photos

President Muhammadu Buhari received a booster jab of the COVID-19 on Tuesday at the State House in Abuja, amidst the recorded surge in the Omicron variant.

The National Primary Healthcare Development Agency had commenced the administration of booster jabs earlier in December to help stem the spread of the Omicron variant.

According to the NPHCDA, only people aged 18 and above, who have received full doses of the AstraZeneca, Moderna, or Pfizer Bio-N-Tech or a single dose of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine, are eligible for the booster dose.