Pick from a Range of Entertainment Options on GOTv This Weekend

Let’s face it – TV entertainment preferences differ. Some people would describe themselves as a series junkie while some prefer a full two-hour movie. Then there’s the sports lovers and the ones who can’t do without their daily dose of telenovelas!

GOTv provides a great variety of quality TV entertainment options for the whole family to enjoy. Trust us when we say their pick of TV entertainment is on point! From sports, telenovelas, music, local and international movies to DocuSeries, they’ve got it all!

Here are a few progammes to enjoy this weekend:

Catch all the action from the latest episode of WWE NXT this Friday, 27th August at 4pm on SS Select 1 (channel 33), featuring WWE Superstars such as Karrion Kross, Dakota Kai and Cameron Grimes.

In the world of football, Real Betis will look to claim the scalp of La Liga heavyweights Real Madrid when the teams meet at Estadio Benito Villamarin on Saturday, 28th August at 9pm on SS La Liga (Channel 32).

Milan will look to underline their status as Serie A title contenders with a big win over Cagliari at their home ground, San Siro on Sunday, 29th August at 7:45pm on SS Select 1 (Channel 33).

Also, Atletico Madrid will continue the defence of their La Liga title when they play host to Villarreal at Estadio Wanda Metropolitano in Spain’s capital city on Sunday, 29th August at 9pm on SS La Liga (channel 32).

Kedarnath portrays how a Muslim pithoo saves a Hindu tourist from the Uttrakhand floods at the pilgrimage, and the love that eventually develops between them. Starring Sushant Rajput and Sara Ali Khan, directed by Abhishek Kapoor. Catch this on Saturday, 28th August at 1pm on Zee World (channel 25).

Looking for some adventure? Don’t miss out on this movie called Maximum Ride on Sunday, 29th August at 4:40pm on M-Net Movies 4 (channel 3). A film version of James Patterson’s bestseller series. A group of genetically mutated kids must save the youngest in their family while on a quest to discover their origins.

The Challenge is a battle across a series of contests for the chance to win money. Contestants endure brutal challenges, devastating elimination rounds, steamy hook-ups and bitter rivalries. Catch this on Mondays at 8pm on MTV Base (channel 72).

The ‘Black Ink Crew’ franchise blows into the Windy City, where a passionate, ambitious group of artists hopes to find success at 9Mag, a tattoo mecca for hip-hop elites, celebrities and athletes. Catch this on Tuesday, 31st August at 10:30pm on BET (Channel 21).

