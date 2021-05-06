Senate President, Senator Ahmad Lawan on Thursday announced that the Joint Committees on Petroleum Downstream, Upstream and Gas is expected to submit its report on Petroleum Industrial Bill (PIB) by May 18 and passed the report by end of the month

The Senate President made this known after closed door session with Service Chief which last for about four hours .

According to him, we expect out committee to be working on Petroleum Industrial Bill and to submit the report as soon as we resume and pass the report by end of May.

He assured that the amendment of Electoral Act will be passed before the lawmakers embarked on their annual recess.