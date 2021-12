Photos as NIMASA DG gives out daughter in marriage

The Director General of NIMASA, Dr. Bashir Jamoh, gave out his daughter, Hadiza, to Abba Kabir Dankaura at a wedding Fatiha, which took place in Kaduna over the weekend.

Here are some pictures from the event:

R-L: Ajiyan Zazzau, Alhaji Aminu Sani; DG NIMASA, Dr. Bashir Jamoh; bride, Hadiza Bashir Jamoh; groom, Abba Kabir Dankaura; bride’s mother, Zulahi Bashir Jamoh; NIMASA Executive Director, Finance and Admin, Chudi Offodile, and Wakilin Katsina, Alhaji Kabir Murnai, at the wedding Fatiha of Jamoh’s daughter in Kaduna… weekend

L-R: Hajia Aisha Musa Jummai, Hajia Lami Tumaka, and Mrs. Olamide Odusanya

R-L: DG NIMASA, Dr. Bashir Jamoh; bride, Hadiza Bashir Jamoh; groom, Abba Kabir Dankaura; bride’s mother, Zulahi Bashir Jamoh; and Wakilin Katsina, Alhaji Kabir Murnai, at the wedding Fatiha of Jamoh’s daughter in Kaduna… weekend

Daughter of DG NIMASA, Hadiza Bashir Jamoh; and her groom, Abba Kabir Dankaura; at their wedding Fatiha in Kaduna, weekend

R-L: McGeorge Onyung; DG NIMASA, Dr. Bashir Jamoh; bride, Hadiza Bashir Jamoh; groom, Abba Kabir Dankaura; bride’s mother, Zulahi Bashir Jamoh; Aminu Umar; and Captain Taiwo Akinpelumi, at the wedding Fatiha of Jamoh’s daughter in Kaduna, weekend

R-L: DG NIMASA, Dr. Bashir Jamoh; bride, Hadiza Bashir Jamoh; groom, Abba Kabir Dankaura; bride’s mother, Zulahi Bashir Jamoh; during their wedding Fatiha in Kaduna, weekend

R-L: Hajia Lami Tumaka; bride, Hadiza Bashir Jamoh; groom, Abba Kabir Dankaura; bride’s mother, Zulahi Bashir Jamoh; Hajia Aisha Musa Jummai; and Hajia Jummai Chindaya, at the wedding Fatiha of Hadiza and Abba in Kaduna, weekend