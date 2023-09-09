Photos, video as policemen who attacked woman at checkpoint are shown their folly

The policemen at a checkpoint in Rivers State who attacked a lady and gave her a bloody mouth and nose have been shown their folly on video at the Force Headquarters in Abuja.

This development was disclosed by the Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, on his Twitter handle.

Adejobi, an Assistant Commissioner of Police, also revealed that the four policemen, of the Rivers State Police Command, were paraded before the Acting Inspector General of Police, IGP Olukayode Egbetokun.

He tweeted: “Can you still remember this video?

“The men from Rivers State Command were brought to the office of the IGP today for an interview.

“They were led by their commander.

“Frame 4 (Attached photograph): The men were watching the video of their misconduct.

“The IGP has referred the matter for necessary action.”

