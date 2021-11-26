Photos, tributes, tears as Ace comedian Baba Suwe is laid to rest

The remains of Babatunde Omidina, popularly known as Baba Suwe, have been laid to rest amidst tears and tributes at his Elepe residence in Ikorodu, Lagos State.

The late Omidina, who was an indigene of Igbogbo, grew up and lived in Lagos until his death at the age of 63.

In a sermon at the funeral, the Imam of Igbogbo, Imoloba Shafihi, described late Omidina as a very kind, humble and generous man who believed in grooming the younger generation.

The cleric said that Baba Suwe dedicated his life to humanity, grooming upcoming artistes and God’s service, and urged theatre practitioners to emulate his kindness and service.

Shafihi said: “We should try and impact positively on our society, especially on those who surround us, those who learn from us and be upright and follow God’s dictates when we are still alive.

“As we can see how people from far and wide came to pay their last respect, if he had done bad during his life time, it will show as the burial rights is going on.”

In his tribute, the President of Theatre Arts and Motion Pictures Practitioners Association of Nigeria, Bolaji Amusan, eulogised the deceased, whom he described as an exemplary and charismatic artiste who has impacted positively on the nation’s film industry.

Widow of the deceased, Ayodele Omidina, in her tribute, said her husband was a very determined person who believed in hard work and dedication and urged upcoming artistes to emulate him.

Ayodele said: “I married Baba Suwe when he was nobody.

“There was nothing with him then.

“So I know him very well as a very determined person that wants be a great man despite all odds.

“You can see how people trooped in to pay their last respect.

“I urge all of us and members of the film industry to be kind in dealing with people.”

One of the son of the deceased, Dr. Akanni Omidina, who came in from Ghana, said the death of his father was unfortunate at this time, adding that he missed him as well as the entire Yoruba film industry.

Akanni said: “I thank God that I was able to reconcile with my dad before this period.

“In fact, what amused me most is that my dad and the entire family accepted me after about 40 years of my sojourn without seeing or talking to him.

“All we need now is bonding and understanding.

“I am proud to be a son of a legend.

“If we work together, we can project the name far.

“I want my siblings to let us work together in unity.

“We should project the image of the family even after the death of our father.”