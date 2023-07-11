Photos: Tony Elumelu, President Biden, King Charles meet in London

828 828

Photographs have emerged of the Chairman of Heirs Holdings, Tony O. Elumelu, with the President of the United States of America, Joe Biden, and King Charles III of the United Kingdom on Monday.

The meeting was at Windsor Castle, London, where world leaders converged for the Climate Finance Mobilisation Forum.

The meeting, as earlier reported by The Eagle Online, was to help attract a new generation of capital to combat climate change.

Achieving the goals of the Paris Agreement requires unlocking private investment at unprecedented speed and scale.

Elumelu is one of Africa’s most prominent advocates for equitable climate finance and a leading funder of young African entrepreneurs – through the Tony Elumelu Foundation – working to create sustainable climate solutions.

“Africa needs a just, fair, equal and a realistic strategy to address the inequalities that exist between Africa and the rest of the world,” Elumelu said.