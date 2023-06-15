Photos: Tinubu receives Abdulsalami Abubakar at State House

President Bola Tinubu on Thursday received former Military Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar (retd.), at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Abubakar who recently turned 81 was visiting Tinubu 48 hours after former President Goodluck Jonathan was at the Villa to brief the President on developments in Mali.

Months ago, Abubakar chaired the National Peace Committee that brought all major candidates in the February 25 Presidential election to sign a peace accord to minimise tension during and after the polls.