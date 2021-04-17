Queen Elizabeth sat alone as she said a final farewell to her beloved husband of 73 years on her “saddest and most difficult day”.

Her Majesty, 94, is laying the Duke of Edinburgh, who stood by her side for seven decades of unwavering service, to rest in St George’s Chapel.

The Queen was pictured wearing all black and a face mask as she entered the chapel alone.

A powerful image showed the sombre royal sat alone in the vast chapel after losing her loyal husband last Friday.

She also bowed her head as the coffin was carried by pallbearers to be placed in front of her pew.

The national anthem was played as she left the castle in a Bentley as the UK unites in grief to honour Britain’s longest serving consort.

The coffin was earlier placed on the green Land Rover, designed by the Duke, with a wreath placed on top.

Pallbearers, made up of the Queen’s company the Grenadier Guards, paused for a moment, as soldiers saluted the coffin.

The duke’s coffin could be seen draped with his personal standard, which pays tribute to his birth heritage as a Prince of Greece and Denmark, his family name and his Edinburgh title.

The first three quarters show his lineage – with blue lions and red hearts on a yellow background representing Denmark, a white cross on blue representing Greece, and his anglicised family name Mountbatten represented with two black “pales” or stripes on white.

The fourth quarter contains the arms of the City of Edinburgh.

It is the first time Prince Harry has seen his family since Megxit – although it’s been reported he spoke on the phone to Charles and William after landing in the UK.

He walked feet away from William, with Peter Phillips between them, as they processed behind the coffin.

Peter hung back slightly to allow the brothers to walk ahead at the same pace.

They moved slowly with the regimented family group towards the chapel.

Harry then stood behind William as they stood sombrely in the chapel as the coffin was gently put down.

Earlier Prince William, Kate Middleton and Prince Charles arrived at Windsor Castle as they prepare to say a final farewell to Prince Philip.

The Duke of Edinburgh-Britain’s longest-serving consort – is being laid to rest in a scaled-back, Covid-secure ceremony at 3pm honouring his service.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were pictured being driven to the castle this morning from Kensington Palace.

Kate was dressed all in black with a netted veil covering her face mask. She is also wearing a stunning pearl necklace belonging to the Queen and drop earrings.

The necklace was also worn by Princess Diana in a touching nod to her late mother-in-law.

Meanwhile William looked sombre in a black suit and black tie, teamed with a face mask.

His dad Prince Charles was pictured in a Tesla arriving at Windsor Castle with wife Camilla, followed by his younger brother Prince Andrew.

Princess Beatrice and husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi have also been driven to meet with the family ahead of the funeral.

The proceedings started at 11am when his coffin was moved from the private chapel to the Inner Hall of Windsor Castle.

Philip’s casket is covered with his personal standard along with his sword, naval cap and a wreath of flowers.

The coffin was moved by the Queen’s Company, 1st Battalion Grenadier Guards, where Philip was a colonel for 42 years.