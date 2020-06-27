The Federal Bureau of Investigation has declared six Nigerians wanted over alleged Business Email Compromise scheme to which over $6 million had been lost.

The FBI made the declaration on its Twitter handle in the early hours of Saturday.

It tweeted: “Help the #FBI find ​six Nigerian nationals wanted for their involvement in ​business​ email ​compromise (BEC) schemes resulting in over $6 ​million in losses.

“Read more about each defendant at http://ow.ly/97Dk50A9Gk8​​, and submit tips at http://tips.fbi.gov. #FugitiveFriday.”

Those declared wanted include Richard Izuchukwu Uzuh, who was born on April 29, 1986.

Suspected to be in Nigeria, Uzuh was declared wanted for his alleged involvement in a Business Email Compromise scheme that defrauded over 70 different businesses in the United States resulting in combined losses of over $6 million.

The FBI said: “Uzuh and his co-conspirators, Alex Afolabi Ogunshakin, Felix Osilama Okpoh, Abiola Ayorinde Kayode, and Nnamdi Orson Benson, allegedly sent spoofed emails to thousands of businesses in the United States requesting fraudulent wire transfers.

“Uzuh allegedly worked with money launderers, romance scammers, and others involved in BEC schemes to launder the proceeds of their crimes through a complex network of witting and unwitting people in the United States and abroad.

“On October 18, 2016, Uzuh was indicted in the United States District Court, District of Nebraska, Omaha, Nebraska, on charges of Wire Fraud and Conspiracy to Commit Wire Fraud.

“On October 19, 2016, a federal warrant was issued for his arrest.”

Ogunshakin, believed to currently reside in Nigeria, was born February 23, 1983.

He allegedly provided bank accounts to Richard Izuchukwu Uzuh and other co-conspirators: Felix Osilama Okpoh, Abiola Ayorinde Kayode, and Nnamdi Orson Benson, that were used to receive fraudulent wire transfers.

Ogunshakin allegedly also assisted in these schemes by sending spoofed emails to businesses used to solicit fraudulent wire transfers.

Ogunshakin allegedly later conducted his own BEC schemes, learning from Uzuh and others.

On August 21, 2019, Ogunshakin was indicted in the United States District Court, District of Nebraska, Omaha, Nebraska on charges of Conspiracy to Commit Wire Fraud.

“On August 22, 2019, a federal warrant was issued for his arrest.

Okpoh is believed to currently reside in Nigeria.

Okpoh, born March 9, 1989, is wanted for the same offence.

He allegedly provided hundreds of bank accounts to the others for use to receive fraudulent wire transfers.

Bank accounts that Okpoh allegedly provided to Uzuh received fraudulent wire transfers from victim businesses totaling over $1 million.

On August 21, 2019, Okpoh was indicted in the United States District Court, District of Nebraska, Omaha, Nebraska, on charges of Conspiracy to Commit Wire Fraud.

“On August 22, 2019, a federal warrant was issued for his arrest.

Kayode, also believed to currently reside in Nigeria, was born November 14, 1987.

Kayode allegedly provided bank accounts to others that were used to receive fraudulent wire transfers.

Kayode also allegedly conducted BEC and romance fraud schemes himself.

On August 21, 2019, Kayode, along with Alex Afolabi Ogunshakin, Felix Osilama Okpoh, and Nnamdi Orson Benson was indicted in the United States District Court, District of Nebraska, Omaha, Nebraska, on charges of Conspiracy to Commit Wire Fraud.

“On August 22, 2019, a federal warrant was issued for his arrest.

Benson is believed to currently reside in Nigeria.

Benson allegedly provided bank accounts to Uzuh that were used to receive fraudulent wire transfers.

Benson also allegedly conducted romance fraud and advanced fee fraud schemes himself.

On August 21, 2019, Benson, along with Alex Afolabi Ogunshakin, Felix Osilama Okpoh, and Abiola Ayorinde Kayode was indicted in the United States District Court, District of Nebraska, Omaha, Nebraska, on charges of Conspiracy to Commit Wire Fraud.

On August 22, 2019, a federal warrant was issued for his arrest.

Michael Olorunyomi is also believed to currently reside in Nigeria.

Born May 12, 1983, Olorunyomi allegedly conducted romance fraud schemes often targeting vulnerable elders or widows.

Olorunyomi allegedly defrauded several victims out of more than $1 million.

Additionally, the bank accounts of many of Olorunyomi’s alleged romance scam victims were provided to other co-conspirators to be used to receive fraudulent wire transfers from other fraud schemes.

On November 13, 2019, Olorunyomi was indicted in the United States District Court, District of Nebraska, Omaha, Nebraska, on charges of Conspiracy to Commit Wire Fraud, Identity Theft, and Access Device Fraud.

On November 14, 2019, a federal warrant was issued for his arrest.