Photos: President Tinubu’s state visit to Brazil

President Bola Tinubu welcomed with full military honours by Brazil’s President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva during an official arrival ceremony at the Planalto Palace in Brasília, Monday, August 25, 2025.
