PHOTOS: Popular Comedian AY hosts Orji Uzor Kalu, Obi Cubana , E-Money, Kcee, Zubby, others present 

As part of activities marking his golden jubilee birthday anniversary, ace comedian and actor, Ayo Makun, popularly known as ‘AY’ and his wife, Mabel, on Sunday hosted former governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, at their Lekki residence.

Kalu described the comedian as a talented personality whose accomplishments in the entertainment industry are impressive, remarkable and worthy of emulation.

The former governor prayed for greater success for ‘AY’ and his family members.

Kalu presented a giant customised birthday card and gifts to the celebrant, and used the opportunity to call on Nigerians to embrace love, peace and unity irrespective of tribal differences.

In attendance at the event were Chief Charles Ahize (Obigbo), Neya Uzor Kalu, Chief Obinna Iyiegbu (Obi Cubana ), Chief Emeka Okonkwo (E-Money), Kingsley Okonkwo (Kcee), Zubbby Michael and other celebrities across Nigeria.