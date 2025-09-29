Photos: Ope Fatinikun decorated as DCG, NCoS

Ope Fatinikun, mni, has been decorated with his new position as a Deputy Controller General (DCG) of the Nigerian Correctional Services (NCoS).

He was one of the four DCGs appointed by President Bola Tinubu, who was decorated by the Minister of Interior, Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo.

The colourful ceremony was also attended by the representative of Ijesa North Federal Constituency, Hon. Sanya Omirin.

The family members of DCG Fatinikun were also present.