PHOTOS: Okowa excited by passes vote of confidence on Delta Political Vanguard

Delta State governor, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, has passed a vote of confidence on the Delta Political Vanguard (DPV).

Speaking during a special event organized by the group to celebrate his (governor) father’s burial on Sunday, August 22nd, 2021, Okowa said: “I am very confident of your organization, and I want to thank you for paying this condolence visit to us as a family.”

He prayed for God to elevate them in every endeavour they engage in.

Okowa said, “I want to truly from my heart appreciate all of you. You have honoured my family, you have honoured my late father and you have honoured the Lord.

“As you have honoured us, it is my prayer that the Lord God will honour you individually and collectively as we grow in the name of Jesus.

“Delta Political Vanguard will continue to wax stronger, in the name of Jesus. Your leadership will remain united and towards one purpose. And that one purpose will be achieved because the Lord and God will bless that purpose in the name of Jesus.”

Speaking earlier, the national chairman of Delta Political Vanguard, Chief Michael Diden, said they were there to celebrate their governor, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa.