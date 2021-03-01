Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala has arrived at the headquarters of the World Trade Organisation in Geneva to begin her tenure as director-general.

Okonjo-Iweala was appointed WTO DG on February 15, 2021, after a selection process that lasted seven months.

With her appointment, she made history as the first woman and first African to lead the WTO.

The three-time minister beat seven other candidates from 164 member countries, including two Africans, to secure the seat.

Her tenure, renewable, begins on March 1, 2021, and expires on August 31, 2025.

Here are pictures from her arrival at the WTO headquarters on Monday