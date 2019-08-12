Photographs of the surprise visit of the Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, to his predecessor and National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Adams Oshiomhole, on Monday have emerged.

The visit coincided with the celebration of the Edi-el-Adha.

Obaseki and Oshiomhole have been at loggerheads in the last few months.

It became more obvious with a disagreement over the proclamation of the Edo State House of Assembly by Obaseki.

Only lawmakers loyal to Obaseki were present, with those in Oshiomhole’s faction absent.

This has led to threat by the Senate and House of Representatives that if Obaseki does not issue a fresh proclamation, the Assembly would be taken over.

Obaseki has, however, obtained a court order barring both chambers of the National Assembly from taking over the Edo State House.

The visit by Obaseki to Oshiomhole was thus a surprise to many who have been following political developments in the state.