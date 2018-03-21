Photos of Dapchi girls at Maiduguri Airport emerges

The photographs of the returned Dapchi girls at the Maiduguri International Airport in the Borno State capital have emerged.

The girls were waiting to be transported to Abuja.

The leader of the Federal Government delegation and Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, was with the girls preparatory to flying to Abuja.

As at press time, the number of girls profiled had risen to 104.

The Boko Haram terrorists on February 19, 2018 took 110 of the girls from their school in Dapchi, Yobe State.

They returned the girls without any challenge by the military as agreed in the terms with the Federal Government without any confrontation.