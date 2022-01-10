PHOTOS: Nigerian troops eliminate ISWAP fighters, Boko Haram terrorists on looting spree

In two differrent operations, the Nigerian troops have eliminated scores of ISWAP fighters and Boko Haram terrorists at Kawuri and Kayamla, respectively.

Both operations were carried out on Monday in the communities within Konduga local government areas of Borno State.

PRNigeria gathered that ISWAP terrorists had attempted to attack a military base at Kawuri to loot the armoury when the troops, after obtaining intelligence on their movement, ambushed and eliminated them with full force before the Nigerian aircraft shelled their fleeing gun trucks.

Meanwhile, with the support of the civilian JTF, troops of the 73 Battalion stationed in Jere also eliminated suspected Boko Haram terrorists on a looting spree after invading the Kayamla community.

The terrorists were ambushed while escaping with rustled cattle and other items they stole from the community.

Items recovered from the terrorists in the two operations included gun trucks, sophisticated weapons, ammunition and phones.