Photos: Mokeme, Makinwa, Akindele, others at 2023 AMVCA Nominee Cocktail

The 2023 Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards season is in full swing and the excitement is reaching its peak.

As the prestigious event draws near, the recent AMVCA Nominee Cocktail has given us a glimpse of the incredible fashion moments we can expect on the red carpet.

Notable personalities such as Chidi Mokeme, Toke Makinwa, Funke Akindele and Stan Nze graced the gala, exuding elegance and style.

Big Brother stars also made grand appearances, with Liquorose, Adekunle, Kanaga Jnr, Hermes, Diane Russet, Dorothy Bachor, Miracle, Cross, Neo and more adding their unique fashion flair to the event.

The South African Big Brother stars, including Tsatsi, Juicy Jay and Thabang were not left out as they made their presence felt with their stylish ensembles.

Not to be outdone, fashion influencers like Akin Faminu and Vine Olugu were spotted at the cocktail, making a statement with their impeccable style choices.

The synergy between the entertainment industry and fashion was evident as these influential figures showcased their sartorial prowess.

But the celebrations are far from over!

Today, at 7pm, the excitement continues as the live event unfolds.

Viewers can catch all the action, glitz, and glamour on all Africa Magic channels on GOtv and DStv.

Don’t miss out on the opportunity to witness the crowning of talent, the recognition of excellence, and the fashion moments that will leave a lasting impression.

Tune in and be part of the unforgettable AMVCA experience.

For more information, visit www.africamagic.tv/AMVCA and follow all official handles of Africa Magic on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.