Photos: June 12 protesters gather in Lagos amid heavy police presence

A heavy police presence was observed on Thursday as groups of protesters began assembling at the Ikeja underbridge in Lagos to mark June 12 Democracy Day.

Though the protest had not officially commenced, security operatives, including officers from the Nigeria Police Force’s Area F Division, remained on high alert.

Also Read:

The demonstrators, including civil society groups and pro-democracy activists, were gathering to voice concerns over worsening economic conditions and rising insecurity under President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

Post Views: 2