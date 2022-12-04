News

Photos: Governor Oyebanji of Ekiti, Ooni at Ewi’s son wedding

L-R: Ekiti State first Lady, Dr. Olayemi Oyebanji; Ekiti State Governor, Mr Biodun Oyebanji; Ewi of Ado- Ekiti, Oba Rufus Adeyemi Adejugbe; and Olori Bosede Adejugbe; during the wedding ceremony of their son, Adetayo Adejugbe and his wife, Morenike, at All Souls Church Bodija, Ibadan… on Saturday.

 

L-R Former First Lady, Ekiti State, Erelu Bisi Fayemi; Ekiti State First Lady, Dr. Olayemi Oyebanji; Ekiti State Governor, Mr Biodun Oyebanji; and the Ooni Of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi; at the wedding ceremony of Morenike and Adetayo Adejugbe, son to Ewi of Ado Ekiti at All Souls’ Church, Bodija, Ibadan…on Saturday.

The Groom, Adetayo Adejugbe, and his bride, Morenike; flanked by Ekiti State Governor, Mr Biodun Oyebanji (left) and the First Lady, Dr Olayemi Oyebanji (right); during their wedding ceremony at the All Souls’ Church, Bodija, Ibadan…on Saturday

Ekiti State Governor, Mr Biodun Oyebanji; and Ooni of Ife , HRM Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi; at the wedding ceremony of Morenike and Adetayo Adejugbe, son to Ewi of Ado Ekiti at All Souls’ Church, Bodija Ibadan… on Saturday.



