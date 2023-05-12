Photos from ground breaking ceremony of Ala Resort

The formal ground-breaking ceremony of Ala Resort and Aerotropolis project, promoted by Ala Resort Limited, was performed on Tuesday by the Deputy Governor of Ondo State, Lucky Ayedatiwa.

The ground breaking of the project, situated at Akure Airport in Ondo State, was attended by several dignitaries.

The project, which will be the largest and a first-of-its-kind in sub-Saharan Africa, is a modern city developed around an airport.

The infrastructure component of the project alone is estimated to cost $75 million.

The project is being developed as public-private-partnership between Ala Resort Limited and the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria.

It will consist of a potpourri of modern amenities, including 5-star Hotels, 18-hole Golf Course, Civic Centre, Educational Institutions, Sports Academy, World Class Medical Facility, Retail Centres, Industrial Zone, Agricultural Zone for Green House Farming, Residential Town Houses and Apartments, all located in pristine parkland environment.

The project will cover more than 150 hectares of land.

When completed, Aerotropolis will sit on land three times bigger than the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos.