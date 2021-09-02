Photos: Faces at unveiling of Adamasigba Stadium

Former Head Coach of Nigerian Super Eagles, Chief Adegboyega Onigbinde (left) and a guest.

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde (left) and former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar during the unveiling of the remodeled Lekan Salami Stadium Complex, Adamasigba, Ibadan.

From left, Chief Adebayo Akande; Senator Abiodun Olujimi and for deputy governor of Ekiti State, Prof Olusola Eleja.

From left, Fromer governor of Oyo State, Otunba Adebayo Alao-Akala; former governor of Osun State, Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola; and Senator Mosurat Sunmonu.

President, Christian Association of Nigeria, Rev Supo Ayokunle (left) and Are Musulumi of Yorubaland, Alhaji Daud Akinola.

From left, Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki; Chief Judge of Oyo State, Justice Muntar Abimbola and for Governor of Oyo State, Senator Rasidi Ladoja.

From left, Obaseki; Makinde; Senator Hosea Agboola and Peter Eledan.

From left, Governor Makinde; Atiku Abubakar; Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu and Governor Obaseki of Edo State.

Alhaji Atiku Abubakar (left) and Senator Ladoja.

From right, Former Military Governor of Oyo State, General David Jemibewon; deputy governor of Oyo State, Engr Rauf Olaniyan and his wife Prof Bolanle Olaniyan.