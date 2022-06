Dele Ogunsemoyin, who got elevated recently when he and others were appointed Permanent Secretaries by Ekiti State Governor Kayode Fayemi, was inaugurated on Monday by the governor in Ado Ekiti.

Friends and families of Mr Ogunsemoyin led by the Oniro of Iro, Oba Felix Afolabi and Iro Progressive Union thronged the Adetiloye Hall in Ado Ekiti for the special ceremony,