The camp of the Eastern Security Network in Akabo, Ikeduru Local Government Area of Imo State has been dislodged.

The Eastern Security Network is the paramilitary organization of the Indigenous People of Biafra, a pro-Biafra separatist movement.

The operation was carried out by the Inspector General of Police Intelligence Response Team led by DCP Abba Kyari and other security forces.

During the raid, a policewoman held captive was rescued while the camp went up in flames.