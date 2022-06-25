Photos emerge of Amaechi in boat cruise holiday after APC primaries

A former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, has been spotted in photographs, obviously outside the country, after his exit from government.

Amaechi was a member of the Federal Executive Council before he quit to contest the presidential ticket of his party.

He, however, lost the presidential ticket of the All Progressives Congress to the National Leader of the party, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.



He came second in the primaries held on June 8, 2022 with 371 votes, while Tinubu garnered 1,271 votes.

After having left the President Muhammadu Buhari-led FEC and losing the primaries, Amaechi has been scarce on the political and social scenes in Nigeria.

The Rivers State Government last week dragged him to court over allegations involving his stay in office for eight years as two-term Governor of Rivers State.