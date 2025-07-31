Photos emerge from 2Face, Natasha Osawaru’s traditional wedding in Abuja

Nigerian music legend Tuface Idibia has tied the knot with Natasha Osawaru in a traditional wedding ceremony held in Abuja on July 25.

The intimate event was attended by close family members.

Although details of the ceremony remain limited, photos from the occasion capture the couple adorned in rich traditional attire.

2Baba appeared in a pristine white short-sleeved traditional shirt adorned with intricate grey embroidery, paired with a matching white wrapper neatly tied at the waist. His regal look was accentuated with layers of coral bead necklaces and bracelets, complemented by a coral-beaded staff. He rounded off the ensemble with sleek sunglasses and spotless white shoes.

Natasha Osawaru dazzled in a red off-shoulder gown, crowned with a striking coral bead okuku headpiece—a symbol of Edo royalty. Her look was further enhanced by multiple layers of coral beads cascading from her neck, shoulders, and wrists, showcasing a vivid celebration of cultural heritage.

Since the event, fans have taken to social media to shower the couple with congratulatory messages, applauding the singer’s new chapter.

The couple’s relationship first came to public attention after 2Baba confirmed his separation from his estranged wife, Annie Macaulay Idibia, in January.

He later proposed to Osawaru in February, and by April, the relationship had gained family endorsement following Natasha’s visit to 2Baba’s mother, Rose, who initially was not in support of it.

