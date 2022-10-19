Photos: Ekiti Governor on unscheduled visit to Secretariat Wednesday

Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Pinterest Email L-R: Head of Service, Ekiti State, Barrister Bamidele Agbede, Chief Medical Director, Ekiti State Teaching Hospital, (EKSUTH), Prof. Kayode Olabanji ; Ekiti State Governor, Mr Biodun Oyebanji; Chairman Medical Advisory Committee (CMAC), Prof. Dare Ogunlusi and the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr Yinka Oyebode; during the Governor’s unscheduled visit to the hospital complex in Ado-Ekiti…on WednesdayL-R: Ekiti State Governor, Mr Biodun Oyebanji; Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education, Science and Technology, Dr Folake Olomojobi; and Head of Service, Barrister Bamidele Agbede; during the Governor’s an unscheduled visit to the Ministry in Ado-Ekiti…on WednesdayL-R: Ekiti State Governor, Mr Biodun Oyebanji; with the State Head of Service, Barrister Bamidele Agbede; during the Governor’s unscheduled visit to the secretariat Complex in Ado-Ekiti…on Wednesday Biodun Oyebanji Ekiti State