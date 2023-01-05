Photos: Davido finally pays Chioma’s bride price in full

Singer Davido has finally paid Chioma’s bride price (Umunna) in full at Ezeala Odu, Imo state

The singer has paid in full to Umunna group in Owerre, Nkworji Ezeala ofu Nkwerre Local government area in Imo State.In photos and video posted online, Chioma’s dad could be seen performing the Umunna rites and umuada rites.

The second phase of an Igbo wedding is the Umunna rites which is a meeting between the groom’s family and the bride’s extended family. This meeting is important because the groom’s people have to restate their interest in marrying from the bride-to-be family, in the presence of her Umunna (direct and extended family, with family elders). Once consent has been secured, dates for the traditional wedding will be set and the bride price list will be sent out. The groom takes a few gifts such as kola nuts, palm wine, beer, soft drinks, tobacco, snuff and a goat which will be shared between the groom and bride’s family.

Recall that Davido and Chioma had traditionally wedded in November, following the loss of their son.

The traditional wedding which was done in his father’s house, had few family friends in attendance with no camera allowed.

Recall that Davido had vowed to marry Chioma this year, but after the tragedy happened, the singer speedily wedded her last year.

The traditional wedding was held on November 6th, to console Chioma and assure her of her place with Davido.