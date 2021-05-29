President Muhammadu Buhari has received the second dose of the AstraZeneca/Oxford COVID-19 Vaccine.

This happened on Saturday, May 29, 2021, at the State House in Abuja as stated on the official Twitter account of the Presidency.

“President @MBuhari receives the second dose of the AstraZeneca/Oxford #COVID19 Vaccine, at the State House, on May 29, 2021. #AsoVillaToday #YesToCovid19Vaccine,” the tweet read.

Buhari had in March received the first dose of the vaccine which was administered to him by his personal physician, Dr. Suhayb Sanusi.