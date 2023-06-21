Trending
Photos: Bill Gates visits Dangote head office in Lagos

L-R: Group Executive Director, Commercial, Dangote Industries Limited, Fatima Aliko-Dangote; Co-Founder, Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, Bill Gates and Chairman, Aliko Dangote Foundation, Aliko Dangote during Bill Gates visit to Dangote Head Office, Ikoyi Lagos
L-R: Group Managing Director, Dangote Industries Limited, Olakunle Alake; Group Executive Director, Commercial, Dangote Industries Limited, Fatima Aliko-Dangote; Co-Founder, Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, Bill Gates; Chairman, Aliko Dangote Foundation, Aliko Dangote and Group Executive Director, Strategy, Capital Projects & Portfolio Development, Dangote Industries Limited, Devakumar Edwin during Bill Gates visit to Dangote Head Office, Ikoyi Lagos.
L-R: Managing Director/CEO, Aliko Dangote Foundation, Zouera Youssoufou; Group Managing Director, Dangote Industries Limited, Olakunle Alake; Group Executive Director, Commercial, Dangote Industries Limited, Fatima Aliko-Dangote; Co-Founder, Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, Bill Gates; Chairman, Aliko Dangote Foundation, Aliko Dangote and Group Executive Director, Strategy, Capital Projects & Portfolio Development, Dangote Industries Limited, Devakumar Edwin during Bill Gates visit to Dangote Head Office, Ikoyi Lagos.

