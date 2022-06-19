Photos: Asiwaju Tinubu arrives Lagos, pays homage to Oba Akiolu

Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu; Oba of Lagos, Oba Rilwan Akiolu I; Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his deputy, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, during Asiwaju’s visit to the monarch on arrival in Lagos after clinching the APC presidential ticket for the 2023 general elections on Sunday.

