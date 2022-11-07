Photos as Wike, Makinde, Ikpeazu, Ugwuany storm Benue for Ortom

Four of the Governors elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party who form the G5 have arrived in Makurdi, the Benue State capital.

The Governors arrived at different times on Sunday to the warm embrace of their fifth members, Samuel Ortom.

The Benue State Governor was at the airport to receive the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike; Abia State Governor, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu; Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde; and Enugu State Governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi.

The Governors are in Benue State for the flag-off of the PDP campaigns for the 2023 elections and commissioning of some projects executed by Ortom.

The campaign and commissioning hold in Makurdi on Monday.

However, the Governors will not be campaigning for the presidential candidate of the party, Atiku Abubakar, as they are still at loggerheads with him.

Their differences came to the fore after the National Chairman of the PDP, Senator Iyorcha Ayu, refused to step down after Abubakar emerged as the presidential candidate for the 2023 polls.

Their contention was that both the presidential candidate and the National Chairman cannot be from the North.





