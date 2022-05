In continuation of his consultation for his 2023 presidential ambition with delegates across the country, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo arrived Katsina on Saturday for consultation with delegates to the All Progressives Congress presidential primaries.

Vice President Osinbajo and his team had a unique and fruitful consultation with the Katsina State delegates.

Here are pictures from the engagement of the presidential aspirant with the delegates in Katsina State.