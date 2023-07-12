Photos as Uduaghan vows at child’s dedication to build maternity centres in Delta, Kogi

828 828

The Alema of Warri kingdom, Chief Emmanuel Uduaghan, has pledged to build maternity and childcare centres in Delta and Kogi States to improve the nation’s healthcare delivery services

Uduaghan disclosed this while dedicating his baby, Prince Reign Emmanuel-Uduaghan, on Tuesday in Asaba.

The child dedication was done amidst the thanksgiving to God by the mother, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, for surviving a challenging birthing experience, dreadful electioneering season and a car accident barely three months ago.

The Alema of Warri Kingdom said a disciplined parent would be able to transfer the right and Godly values, which include good behaviour, punctuality and financial management.

Uduaghan said: “There is a need for parents to always open lines of communication with their children for the right feedback in order to guide them properly.

“We, as parents, should be disciplined.

“Don’t be too tired to listen to your children.

“Baby Reign-Emmanuel’s christening should serve as a reminder to parents on the need to raise their children in the right path so as to impact positively on the society.”

Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State, who graced the occasion, said a parent’s first responsibility was to understand God’s blueprint for a child, which starts from things as simple as choosing the right or proper names.

The Governor said that parents were just custodians and caretakers assigned by God to take care of children.

Oborevwori said: “Children learn from observations.

“And parents must be role models for the right character formation.”

Oborevwori urged parents to lead by example, reward excellence and punish wrongdoings toward building a peaceful and disciplined society.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that dignitaries at the occasion included the Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori; his deputy, Monday Onyeme; the immediate past Governor of the state, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa; and another former Governor of the state, Dr. Emmanuel Uduaghan, and his wife, Roli.

Also in attendance were a former National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Iyorchia Ayu; candidate of the party for the 2023 governorship election in Imo State, Senator Sam Anyanwu; members of the 10th National Assembly; and a number of traditional rulers across the State.