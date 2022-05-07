Photos as Tinubu, Osinbajo attend South West APC meeting

South West presidential aspirants on the platform of the All Progressives Congress, governors and some party leaders have met at the Lagos House in Marina.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the meeting on Friday was convened by Chiefs Bisi Akande and Olusegun Osoba

Akande was a former APC National Chairman and former governor of Osun State, while Osoba was a former Ogun State Governor.

Those present at the meeting included Vice President Yemi Osinbajo; Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, a former governor of Lagos State; Senator Ibikunle Amosun, former Governor of Ogun State; and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila.

The governors of Lagos, Osun, Ogun and Ekiti States, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Gboyega Oyetola, Dapo Abiodun and Kayode Fayemi, respectively, were also present.

Also present at the meeting were the Ministers of Works and Housing, Trade and Industry and Investment and Interior, Babatunde Fashola, Adeniyi Adebayo and Rauf Aregbesola respectively, and a host of other APC leaders in the zone.

Although details of the meeting remained still sketchy as of the time of publishing this report, at stake is the 2023 general election and multiplicity of presidential aspirants from the zone.

Also at stake is the APC primaries election underway.