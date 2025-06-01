Photos as Tinubu commissions phase 1 of Lagos-Calabar highway

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has reaffirmed the Federal Government’s commitment to local content, technology transfer, and empowerment of Nigerians as he commissioned the first phase of the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway and several major road projects across the country.

At the ceremony in Lagos on Saturday, President Tinubu directed the Minister of Works, David Umahi, and other ministers overseeing projects across the country to ensure full compliance with the laws on local content, training of Nigerians and technology transfer.

President Tinubu emphasised that the government will no longer compensate developers who fail to observe legal building setbacks and approvals.

He stressed the need for urban planning and the rule of law.

He said: “Let me warn all the developers that the Federal Government will enforce setbacks.

“If not for anything, but for the interest of the nation.

“Developers who fail to get approvals will not be compensated.

“We have gazetted and published the setback, and we will enforce it in any way possible.”

The President acknowledged Engineer Ronald Chagoury’s role in halting the advance of the Atlantic Ocean and salvaging Victoria Island and Ikoyi, urging more support for the future in “doing the impossible” in building Nigeria’s infrastructure.

He added: “I said that we would do it.

“And we did.

“We averted a disaster greater than a tsunami in Victoria Island and Ikoyi.”

The President appealed to Nigerians to be more patient with the government.

He said: “I want to appeal to all Nigerians that hope is here.

“Our economy is recovering.”

He highlighted the stability of the foreign exchange and the reduction in food prices.

President Tinubu thanked the Minister of Works, contractors, and Nigerians, particularly those in Lagos, for supporting the projects and urged them to protect and maintain them for posterity.

He said: It is with great pleasure, pride and a sense of fulfilment that I stand here today to commission the completed part of the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway Corridor.

“This is Phase I: Section I: Ahmadu Bello Way to Eleko Village Area in the Lekki Peninsula, a section of the 700km iconic project spanning the coastal areas of Ogun, Ondo, Delta, Edo, Bayelsa, Rivers, Akwa Ibom, and Cross River States.

“Let me appreciate the Honourable Minister of Works, Senator Engr. (Dr) Nweze David Umahi, the Honourable Minister of State Works, Rt. Hon. Bello Muhammad Goronyo, the Permanent Secretary, Engr. Funso Adebiyi, and all staff of the Federal Ministry of Works that made today’s commissioning possible.

“I thank you all for your commitment to this project.

“I congratulate Messrs. Hitech Construction Company Limited for taking this job and showing that Nigerian firms can perform to world standards and achieve excellence in infrastructure development.

“It is most pleasing to note that the highway was constructed using Continuously Reinforced Concrete Pavement instead of Flexible Pavement, thereby assuring durability.”

The projects commissioned by the President in the South South region were the rehabilitation of Calabar-Ugep-Katsina-Ala Road Section II (Ugep-Katsina-Ala) in Benue/Cross River States; dualisation of East-West Road Section II (Sub Section I) Eleme Junction in Port Harcourt-Ahoada in Rivers State; rehabilitation of Alesi-Ugep(Iyamoyung-Ugep) Section in Cross River State; upgrading of 15km Section of the East-West Road Port Harcourt (Eleme Junction)-Onne Port Junction in Rivers State.

President Tinubu commissioned the rehabilitated Enugu-Port Harcourt Road Section III, Enugu-Lokpanta, in the South East Zone, a new bridge at Akpoha in Ebonyi State to replace the near-collapsed bridge, reconstruction of the collapsed Enugu Bridge at New Artisan Market Enugu-Port Harcourt Road in Enugu State.

Other commissioned projects in the South West Zone are: Rehabilitation, Construction and Expansion of Lagos-Shagamu-Ibadan Dual Carriageway Section II in Oyo State; rehabilitation of Ikorodu-Shagamu Road in Lagos State; emergency comprehensive repair of the Eko Bridge (4.1km) in Lagos State (from Alaka, Surulere-Apongbon, including all Ramps); the construction of Deep-Sea Port Access Road in Lagos State through Epe to Shagamu – Benin Expressway in Lagos and Ogun States.

In the North Central Zone, President Tinubu commissioned the construction of the Shendam Bridge in Plateau State and Ilobu-Enrile Road in Kwara and Osun States.

In the North East Zone, he commissioned the Jimeta Bridge in Yola, Adamawa State.

In the North West Zone, he commissioned the reconstructed Yakasai Badume-Damargu-Marken Zalli Roads in Kano State and reconstruction of Kano-Kwanar Danja Hadeja Section II: Kano-Tsalle in Kano and Jigawa States.

President Tinubu flagged off the following new projects: Ibadan-Ife-Ilesha-Akure-Benin Road in Oyo, Osun, Ondo, and Edo States; construction of Nembe-Brass Road; construction of a section of Enugu-Onitsha Carriageway (total length of 107km); and rehabilitation of Zaria-Hunkuyi-Kufur-Gidan Mutum Daya Road in Kaduna/Kano States.

Also, the President flagged off the dualisation of Kano-Maiduguri Road, linking Kano-Jigawa-Bauchi-Yobe and Borno States (Section I: Kano-Wudil-Shuarin), which has a Total length of 105km; construction of Kano Northern Bypass Road in Kano State; and construction of Maiduguri Bypass Road.

Senator Godswill Akapbio, the President of the Senate, assured the President of more support from the National Assembly to reposition the country’s economy.

The Minister of Works noted that the Federal Government spent N18 billion compensating all those affected by the construction of the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway.

Umahi said the President directed that all projects must consider the well-being of Nigerians and issues of sustainability.

Governors of Lagos, Delta, Ogun, Edo, Bayelsa, Borno, Ekiti, Kogi, Ondo, Cross River, and Imo States attended the event.

Nobel Laureate, Prof. Wole Soyinka; National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu; Chagoury brothers; and contractors witnessed the event.

Industry captains, including Aliko Dangote, Abdulsamad Rabiu, and UBA Group Chairman Tony Elumelu, attended the commissioning ceremony.

