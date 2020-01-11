There was an unusual gathering of political big weights in Abuja on Saturday.

Among those who met were the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osibanjo; former Vice President and presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party for the 2019 election, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar; former Lagos State Governor and National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu; and former Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Alhaji Nuhu Ribadu.

Others included the Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, Abba Kyari; Katsina State Governor, Aminu Masari; former Sokoto State Governor, Aliyu Wammako; and former Ogun State Governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun.

The meeting took place at the Al-Nur Mosque in Abuja during the wedding ceremony of Ismaila, Ribadu’s son.

All of them were seen throwing banters at one point or the other.

This was more so between Osinbajo and Abubakar.