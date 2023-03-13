Photos as The Eagle Online Columnist, Tiwa Says, buries mum

A columnist with The Eagle Online, Oluwayemisi Raji, who writes with the pen name: “Tiwa Says,” has interred her mum, Lady Evangelist Florence Titilayo Uthman.

The burial ceremony, spanning two days, held on March 8 and 9, 2023 in Lagos State in Ikeja and Victoria Island.

While the Service of Songs for Lady Evangelist Uthman took place at the Combo Hall of LTV in Ikeja on March 8, 2023, the internment was at Vaults and Gardens, Km 36, Lekki-Epe Expressway on March 9, 2023.

Guests were entertained at the Combo Hall of LTV 8.

Apart from Raji, other children of the deceased are Olaniyi and Mobola Abegunde, both of who are resident in the United States of America.

R-L: The Managing Editor, The Eagle Online, Dotun Oladipo; Columnist and daughter of the deceased, Oluwayemisi Raji (Tiwa Says); son of deceased, Olaniyi Uthman; Kemi, wife of Editor, Ovation magazine, Mike Effiong; and Ayoola Ikhizama, at the burial of Florence Titilayo Uthman on March 9, 2023 in Lagos

L-R: Son of the deceased, Olaniyi Uthman; daughter and columnist with The Eagle Online, Oluwayemisi Raji; granddaughter, Juwon Raji; and grandson, Tolu Raji, at the Service of Songs for Florence Titilayo Uthman on March 8, 2023 in Lagos

